'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says He's Not Offloading Bitcoin Despite Recent Crash: 'Real Reason I'm Not Selling Is…'

Robert Kiyosaki stated in a post on Saturday that despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices crashing, he's holding onto the cryptocurrency.

Why Kiyosaki Is Not Selling BTC

Kiyosaki revealed that despite the market’s current challenges, he is holding onto his assets, including Bitcoin. The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author attributes the decline to a global cash demand but notes he does not need liquidity at this time.

"Simply said…..if you are fearful and need cash….as most of the world does…. You may want to sell your best assets and go to cash," he added.

He anticipates a scenario described in Lawrence Lepard's "The Big Print," where assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may gain value as fiat currencies depreciate.

Learning From Mistakes

Kiyosaki noted that he has panicked many times in the past and that he has learned "priceless personal financial lessons" which are not taught in traditional schools.

"I do not trust stocks or bonds but if you do….like Warren Buffet…do what is best for you," he said.

BTC, ETH's 2025 So Far

Bitcoin, which was at $93,463 at the beginning of 2025, dipped below this level earlier this week before recouping some of the losses. BTC was hovering at $95,871 at the time of writing, up around 2.6% year-to-date.

Ethereum was at $3,331 at the beginning of 2025, and was hovering at $3,209 at the time of writing, down 3.7% year-to-date.

Broader Crypto Decline

The recent plunge in Bitcoin’s value is part of a broader trend affecting cryptocurrencies. On Thursday, Bitcoin fell below the $100,000 mark, despite optimism over the end of the U.S. government shutdown. This drop coincided with heavy net outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs, reducing the institutional buying pressure that had previously supported prices.

The BTC decline has sparked discussions about Bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle. Analysts, including Scott Melker, have noted that the cycle, which typically sees market peaks 12-18 months post-halving, may be weakening. The market is now over 1,080 days past the last low, yet the anticipated euphoria phase has not materialized.

Economist Peter Schiff also weighed in, challenging Bitcoin supporters with a poll asking how low Bitcoin must fall before they concede he was “right” all along.

