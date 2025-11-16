Jim Bianco Says Crypto On Track To Be Worst-Performing Asset Class Of 2025 If Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain In Red By End Of Year

Bianco Research President Jim Bianco on Friday pointed out that crypto is on track to be the worst-performing asset class of 2025, if the top two cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , close the year in the red.

BTC, ETH's 2025 So Far

Bitcoin, which was at $93,463 at the beginning of 2025, dipped below this level earlier this week before recouping some of the losses. BTC was hovering at $95,871 at the time of writing, up around 2.6% year-to-date.

Ethereum was at $3,331 at the beginning of 2025, and was hovering at $3,209 at the time of writing, down 3.7% year-to-date.

Inflows Into Bitcoin ETFs

Bianco highlighted in a post on social media platform X that since January 2024, $59 billion has been invested in the initial 10 Bitcoin Spot ETFs. This substantial inflow has resulted in an average purchase price of $90,146.

"Had this money stayed in cash (a money market fund) over the last 22 months, it would have had a larger unrealized gain," he said.

Expert Says Current BTC Levels A Reasonable Entry Point

Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, expressed in a CNBC interview that the current Bitcoin levels present a “reasonable entry point” for investors. He maintains that 2025 remains a promising year for digital assets, as Bitcoin continues to capture market share from gold.

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) has reaffirmed his confidence in Bitcoin, despite its recent plunge. In a statement on X, Saylor emphasized that Strategy is secure even if Bitcoin’s value drops by 80%. He noted that Bitcoin’s long-term performance surpasses major asset classes, with an average annual gain of 50% over the past five years.

Adding to the market’s volatility, Bitcoin’s sharp decline to below $96,000 has intensified fears, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index plummeting to one of its lowest points this year. The market also witnessed significant ETF outflows, with $869.9 million in net outflows recorded on a single day.

