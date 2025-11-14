Bitcoin Crashes To $94,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Look Into The Abyss

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) decline deepened Friday as broader macro risk-off sentiment and weakening institutional appetite weighed heavily on crypto markets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $94,326 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,138 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $140.81 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.26 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1596 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9244

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 216,892 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.06 billion.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Starknet, Zcash and Dash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa expects BTC to continue grinding lower until it reaches a meaningful support zone, potentially near $91,000, though a clear buyer base has yet to appear.

Ted Pillows noted Bitcoin's break below $98,000 now puts the spotlight on the $92,000–$93,000 region, a key support cluster aligned with a CME gap, which may attract price before any relief bounce.

Niels reported Bitcoin's drop under $95,000 triggered more than $1.23 billion in long liquidations in just 24 hours, contributing to over $1.6 trillion erased across global crypto and equity markets.

Many traders anticipated a relief rally after the U.S. government shutdown ended, but price action has moved sharply in the opposite direction.

Markets now shift from asking why the drop occurred to the more critical question: Is this the start of a deeper downturn, or the final capitulation before Bitcoin's next major move?

