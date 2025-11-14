Bitcoin dropping
November 14, 2025 3:46 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Crashes To $94,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Look Into The Abyss

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) decline deepened Friday as broader macro risk-off sentiment and weakening institutional appetite weighed heavily on crypto markets.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$94,326
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,138
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$140.81
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.26
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1596
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059244

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 216,892 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.06 billion.        
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Starknet, Zcash and Dash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa expects BTC to continue grinding lower until it reaches a meaningful support zone, potentially near $91,000, though a clear buyer base has yet to appear.

Ted Pillows noted Bitcoin's break below $98,000 now puts the spotlight on the $92,000–$93,000 region, a key support cluster aligned with a CME gap, which may attract price before any relief bounce.

Niels reported Bitcoin's drop under $95,000 triggered more than $1.23 billion in long liquidations in just 24 hours, contributing to over $1.6 trillion erased across global crypto and equity markets.

Many traders anticipated a relief rally after the U.S. government shutdown ended, but price action has moved sharply in the opposite direction.

Markets now shift from asking why the drop occurred to the more critical question: Is this the start of a deeper downturn, or the final capitulation before Bitcoin's next major move?

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$94653.00-5.00%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1578-3.66%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3124.20-3.27%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000009-3.01%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$139.25-3.78%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.25-2.95%
Comments
