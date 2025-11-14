Bitcoin,With,Golden,Stars,Showering,Down,On,It,A,3d
November 14, 2025 2:33 PM 2 min read

$2 Trillion Market Cap No More: What Drives The Bitcoin Drop

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has slipped under the $100,000 mark amid heavy ETF outflows and renewed doubts about Federal Reserve rate cuts, signaling growing institutional caution.

What Happened: Bitcoin’s rejection at key daily moving averages and the $106,800 level triggered a deeper correction toward the $95,700 (.703 Fib) zone, with a possible extension into the $91,000–$88,000 golden pocket, near the 3D 200 SMA/EMA.

Over the past day, Bitcoin flushed all long liquidity between $101,000 and $96,000, hitting the expected $95,700 target.

The drop reflects strong bearish momentum, weak money flow, and widespread leverage wipeouts.

Now, price has entered a more constructive but highly volatile zone, where BTC's reaction around major support will determine whether the broader uptrend can recover.

A bottoming structure near these levels could reignite bullish momentum.

But if Bitcoin fails to hold support, any bounce risks forming a macro lower high before deeper downside.

Why It Matters: Santiment data shows Bitcoin has dipped below $100,000 for the second time this month, sparking classic retail fear. Sentiment indicators currently highlight:

  • Strong bullish/greedy bias – often precedes cooling or downside
  • Neutral/mixed bias — markets follow whales or macro catalysts
  • Strong bearish/fearful bias — common near panic lows and improved risk/reward zones

Bitcoin has now moved into this fear-driven "green zone", a region where retail panic historically peaks and local bottoms often form.

Sentiment remains a powerful driver, and BTC price frequently moves opposite the crowd's dominant narrative, meaning extreme fear often aligns with rebound potential.

