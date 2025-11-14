Bitcoin's Drop Below $100,000 Is A 'Reasonable Entry Point', Bitwise's Hunter Horsley Says

Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley says the recent crypto pullback hasn't changed his outlook: 2025 remains the most constructive year for digital assets, and today's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) levels represent a compelling entry point.

What Happened: In a new CNBC interview, Horsley said investors consistently turn to Bitcoin when they fear currency debasement, expanding money supply, or inflation.

As Bitcoin increasingly takes market share from gold in these roles, its long-term value proposition strengthens.

He noted that Bitcoin's recent decline mirrors broader risk-off behaviour across small caps, gold, bonds, and equities, likely driven by expectations of fewer rate cuts, disappointing earnings, and year-end de-risking.

Despite the volatility, Bitwise just recorded its largest quarterly inflows in seven years, signalling rising institutional conviction.

Horsley said this backdrop makes current prices a "reasonable entry point" for long-term investors.

Why It Matters: Horsley reiterated Bitwise's thesis that Bitcoin could reach $1 million within a decade, supported by:

Growing demand for assets that hedge inflation and store value

Increasing share of that demand shifting toward Bitcoin

Global capital seeking alternatives outside traditional financial markets

He emphasized that more dollars are flowing into non-traditional, durable-value assets, an environment that directly benefits Bitcoin and the broader digital-asset sector.

