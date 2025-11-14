"We're Always Buying Bitcoin" — Michael Saylor Says MSTR Is Safe Even If BTC Crashed 80%

Michael Saylor reignited market attention Friday after posting "We are buying" on X and reaffirming that Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) remains secure even if Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) drops as much as 80%.

Saylor Says Volatility Is Part Of Bitcoin Investing

Saylor said Bitcoin's multi-year performance continues to exceed major asset classes, noting that the token has averaged roughly 50% annual gains across the past five years.

He pointed out that Bitcoin moved from about $55,000 to $94,000 over a 14-month span, calling the return stronger than what most investors expect.

He added that Bitcoin investors must be prepared for sharp price swings and maintain a time horizon of at least four years.

According to him, the market recently cleared excess leverage as long-term holders sold near the $100,000 level, creating what he described as a "strong base of support."

Saylor maintained that Bitcoin will continue to outperform gold and the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) , calling it "digital capital."

MSTR Balance Sheet ‘Fine' Even If Bitcoin Drops 80%

Saylor further said Strategy Inc. remains lightly levered with debt maturing four and a half years from now.

He noted that the company is "not even 1.15 times leveraged," adding that its collateral position remains intact under extreme downside scenarios.

"If Bitcoin were to fall 80%, we're still overcollateralized, and we're fine," he said.

Saylor explained that Strategy uses preferred equity to amplify returns for common shareholders while avoiding traditional credit default risk.

He emphasized that preferred equity dividends are discretionary and board-declared, calling the structure similar to an "intelligent bank" that uses equity to support long-duration capital.

Comments On Stablecoins And Digital Finance Growth

Saylor also addressed remarks from Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, who recently suggested stablecoin growth may reduce Bitcoin's transactional use case.

Saylor disagreed, saying the broader digital asset economy is expanding across two parallel paths.

He framed Bitcoin as "digital gold" anchoring digital capital, while stablecoins and tokenized assets form the foundation of digital finance on proof-of-stake networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) .

Stablecoins, he said, are likely to grow from hundreds of billions to trillions of dollars, but the expansion does not compete with Bitcoin's role as a capital asset.

Saylor Confirms Strategy Inc. Is Accelerating Bitcoin Purchases

When asked whether Strategy is still accumulating Bitcoin, Saylor said the company is "always buying."

He added that the firm recently accelerated its purchases and plans to disclose new totals on Monday.

He said Strategy now owns nearly 3.1% of the Bitcoin network with an average purchase price near $74,000 per coin.

Saylor outlined his guidance for different investor time frames.

Long-term buyers should focus on Bitcoin itself, while equity investors seeking leverage on digital capital may prefer Strategy's stock.

Short-term investors, he said, should consider digital credit instruments tied to lower-volatility yield products.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock