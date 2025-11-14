Dash is a modern way of exchange and this crypto currency is a convenient means of payment in the financial
November 14, 2025 5:40 AM 2 min read

This Litecoin Fork Sees An 'Interesting' Scenario Where It Might Surpass Bitcoin's Demand On Jack Dorsey's Square PoS

Payment-focused token Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) posted a cheeky reply on Thursday to Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey regarding payments on the company's point-of-sale platform.

‘Interesting Outcome’ For Block’s Square PoS

The official X account of the open-source cryptocurrency responded to Dorsey, who had quoted Elon Musk's statement: "The most interesting outcome is usually the most likely."

"Wouldn’t it be interesting if more Dash users are paying at Square merchants than Bitcoin in the next 5 years," Dash said jokingly, referencing the recent move to enable Bitcoin payments on Square, Block's point-of-sale business.

See Also: Bitcoin Flat As Fed Policy Meet Looms; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Decline: Analyst Flags Support Where They Plan To ‘Load Heavily' On ETH

Will It Dash Or Crash?

DASH, a Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fork, was launched in 2014 as a payment method with a privacy focus. As outlined in its whitepaper, DASH aims to improve upon Bitcoin by offering enhanced privacy features and faster transaction times.

DASH has surged 75% this year, spurred by a broader interest in privacy-focused coins.

As for Block, the new payment feature would let Square sellers accept BTC payments with no processing fees until 2027. Additionally, a "Conversion" feature will enable them to convert a portion of card sales into Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DASH was exchanging hands at $66.65, up 0.73% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Block shares fell 0.69% in pre-market trading after closing 5.28% lower at $62.30 during Thursday’s regular trading session

Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings show Growth as the strongest category for XYZ at 96.38/100. To find more information about the stock, click here.

Comments
