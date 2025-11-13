Dogecoin Looks Back To The Time When Only Moms Accepted It, Charts Progress To Now With DOGE Emerging As Institutional Asset

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) highlighted on Thursday its evolution from a “joke” to a serious cryptocurrency now featured in U.S. index cryptocurrency funds.

This Meme Is Serious

Dogecoin's official X handle took users on a nostalgic trip, recalling the days when the memecoin was seen as just a "joke," while other cryptocurrencies were “clamoring” to get listed on exchanges and attract major investors.

“Now listen and you'll hear things like ‘…Including the top 10 worldwide cryptos, such as Dogecoin…'”, the account said.

DOGE Included In Crypto Index Funds

The remark was in reference to 21Shares launching its first exchange-traded funds tracking the price of a basket of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, for U.S. investors.

The FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (TTOP) tracks the FTSE Crypto 10 Select Index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top ten largest cryptocurrencies. The 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (TXBC) tracks a diversified basket of assets, excluding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

“Dogecoin still got it,” the memecoin’s official handle said. “Dogecoin isn’t slowing down on its way to becoming the people’s currency.”

DOGE Getting Institutionalized?

Notably, the REX-Osprey Doge ETF (BATS:DOJE), which holds a combination of DOGE and DOGE derivatives, also provides exposure to the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

Additionally, Grayscale has filed to convert its existing Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF, while Bitwise is also vying to get its spot ETF listed on Wall Street.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1645, down 4.33% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The coin has shed 19% of its value over the last month.

