Cryptocurrency, focus Bitcoin on tablet screen that showing green price or stock market performance graph, light reflect with vintage filter. Decentralized, exchange digital money through blockchain.
November 13, 2025 8:57 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Plunge Amid Fading Fed Rate Cut Hopes: As BTC Stays Below $100,000, Analyst Says 'It's Not Great'

Leading cryptocurrencies declined alongside stocks on Wednesday, as the six-week data blackout shrouds the Federal Reserve’s outlook for December.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-2.99%$99,162.24
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		-6.46%$3,210.17
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         -4.11%$2.30
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         -6.34%$143.68
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         -4.41%$0.1637

Crypto Liquidations Hit $750 Million

Advances achieved earlier in the week were reversed as Bitcoin sank below $98,000. Trading volume jumped 50% to $104 billion in the last 24 hours, indicating high selling pressure.

Ethereum plunged to an intraday low of $3,156, accompanied by a 44% jump in 24-hour trading volume. XRP and Solana also retreated sharply.

Cryptocurrency liquidations topped $750 million in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with $600 million in bullish long bets erased.

Moreover, roughly $450 million in Bitcoin long positions risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency slides further to $97,000.

Bitcoin's open interest increased by 0.68% in the last 24 hours. A rise in open interest, coming alongside a dip in spot price, typically indicates that traders are opening new short positions.

"Extreme Fear" persisted in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
AB (AB )   +17.38%$0.007500
Telcoin (TEL)    
               		+15.15%$0.005592
Quant (QNT )          +10.50%$91.20

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.41 trillion, contracting 0.41% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Decline Amid Fed Data Fog

Stocks sold off sharply on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 797.60 points, or 1.65%, to settle at 47,457.22, a day after closing at record highs. The S&P 500 slid 1.66% to end at 6,737.49, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.29% to close at 22,870.36.

Although the government shutdown is over, the six-week data blackout has left the Federal Reserve's December outlook uncertain. The White House had earlier said that the October jobs report and inflation data might never get released.

Market odds for a December rate cut dropped to 50.7% from 62% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bitcoin Needs To Reclaim This Level To Change Bearish Bias

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin's rejection at $107,000 triggered a liquidity sweep below $100,000.

"It’s not great, and the trend (lower timeframes) is down. However, in order to change that, a reclaim of $100,700 would be required," the analyst remarked.

Ali Martinez, another popular cryptocurrency market researcher, flagged $82,045 and $66,900 as next key support levels for Bitcoin if price falls below $95,930.

Loading...
Loading...

Photo Courtesy: vinnstock on Shutterstock.com

