Bitcoin Crashes To $98,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge On 'Sell-The-News' Panic

Bitcoin broke decisively below the $100,000 psychological level on Thursday, despite optimism surrounding the end of the U.S. government shutdown.

The drop came as spot Bitcoin ETFs have been recording heavy net outflows, removing the institutional buying pressure that had supported prices in recent weeks.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $98,423.25 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,197.69 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $143.91 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.33 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1616 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9174

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 175,778 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $634.87 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Aerodrome Finance, Pump, and Decred.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin swept its June $98,000 lows, forming a new lower low and confirming continuation of its bearish trend. Price now sits at short-term support, with major resistance near $107,000. While short covering could emerge here, spot selling remains dominant.

IncomeSharks warned that Bitcoin has roughly five hours to reclaim $100,000, or risk closing its first daily candle below that mark, signaling room for more downside unless buyers intervene.

CryptoYoddha noted Bitcoin is hanging by a thread near $98,000 support, with the Fear and Greed Index deep in extreme fear, a setup that could lead to a bear trap and sharp rebound back above $100,000.

Michael van de Poppe suggested the market may be carving out a bottom, calling this a "post-shutdown flush" that could have cleared out weak hands ahead of a rebound.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock