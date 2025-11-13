XRP And ADA Drop Another 2% — Two Charts With One Brutal Message

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) are down 2% and 4%, respectively, on Thursday as both cryptocurrencies approached key breakdown levels inside long-running bearish structures.

XRP Faces Pressure As Triangle Structure Weakens

XRP Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

XRP continues to sit inside a symmetrical triangle, but its latest rejection at the cluster of moving averages between $2.41 and $2.63 shows the pattern losing stability.

The token trades near $2.33 and remains pinned to the lower Bollinger Band, indicating persistent selling pressure and limited volatility relief.

Efforts to reclaim the 20-day mid-band failed again as sellers leaned on the 50- and 100-day EMAs, which have turned lower.

The 200-day EMA near $2.57 now acts as a structural ceiling after multiple failed breakout attempts.

XRP Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

According to Coinglass spot data from Nov. 13 showed net outflows of about $34.6 million, adding to several weeks of negative prints.

Periods of low inflows often lead triangles to resolve lower, and XRP's decreasing demand supports that risk.

The final major support sits at $2.18 to $2.20. Losing this zone would invalidate the larger structure and put $1.90 and then $1.60 on the chart.

Buyers need a close back above $2.63 and a break of the descending trendline to reverse momentum.

ADA Tests Fragile Support As EMAs Stay Fully Bearish

ADA Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Cardano continues to trade inside a clear downtrend that has shaped the market since mid-September.

Price sits near $0.527, resting directly on a horizontal support shelf that has weakened with each retest.

All major EMAs slope downward, showing a fully bearish alignment.

Each bounce has stalled at the 20-day EMA, suggesting short-term traders continue selling into strength rather than covering positions.

The descending trendline from the August high continues to act as a lid, now intersecting near the mid-$0.60 area.

The Parabolic SAR remains above price, reinforcing the broader downside bias.

A close below $0.511 would confirm a structural breakdown and open the path toward the $0.48–$0.50 liquidity zone.

If selling accelerates, the broader imbalance between $0.38 and $0.42 becomes the next major target.

ADA would need to break the downtrend line and close above the 50-day EMA near $0.660 to shift momentum.

At present, the chart shows no signs of that scenario developing.

Why It Matters

XRP and Cardano are slipping into zones where long-held structures either hold or collapse, and that makes this moment unusually important for large-cap altcoin traders.

The charts now show both assets sitting on the final shelves that kept the market stable through September and October.

If these supports crack, rotation could accelerate into assets that are already gaining momentum, leaving laggards struggling to recover.

