November 13, 2025 11:55 AM 1 min read

First XRP ETF Turns Over $26 Million In 30 Minutes—And XRP Surges 3%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Canary Capital's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETF has surprised analysts’s expectations by outperforming a recent Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ETF launch in trading volume, signaling persistent interest for the altcoin.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.42$146.02 billion+8.7%
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$100,893.47 $2.01 trillion-0.6% 
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,375.81$407.3 billion+2.4% 

Trader Notes: DonAlt noted he's taking a position in XRP with a tight stop, testing whether the market still has momentum.

Another trader Mikybull Crypto expects one final explosive rally before a cycle top.

Statistics: Canary Capital XRP ETF (XRPC) generated $26 million in trading volume within its first 30 minutes, far surpassing the $17 million estimate by analysts.

At current rates, it could beat the $57 million first-day volume of Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF as biggest ETF launch of the year — a record for an ETF other than Bitcoin or Ethereum.

XRPC offers exposure to the native token of the XRP Ledger, designed to track network performance across payments and liquidity protocols.

Image: Shutterstock

