First XRP ETF Turns Over $26 Million In 30 Minutes—And XRP Surges 3%

Canary Capital's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETF has surprised analysts’s expectations by outperforming a recent Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ETF launch in trading volume, signaling persistent interest for the altcoin.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.42 $146.02 billion +8.7% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $100,893.47 $2.01 trillion -0.6% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,375.81 $407.3 billion +2.4%

Trader Notes: DonAlt noted he's taking a position in XRP with a tight stop, testing whether the market still has momentum.

Another trader Mikybull Crypto expects one final explosive rally before a cycle top.

Statistics: Canary Capital XRP ETF (XRPC) generated $26 million in trading volume within its first 30 minutes, far surpassing the $17 million estimate by analysts.

At current rates, it could beat the $57 million first-day volume of Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF as biggest ETF launch of the year — a record for an ETF other than Bitcoin or Ethereum.

XRPC offers exposure to the native token of the XRP Ledger, designed to track network performance across payments and liquidity protocols.

