Cryptocurrency,,Focus,Bitcoin,On,Tablet,Screen,That,Showing,Green,Price
November 13, 2025 8:23 AM 1 min read

Attention Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Traders! Avoid Overtrading, Wait For These Clear Levels

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Trader Mayne cautioned traders against overtrading during Bitcoin's sideways chop, urging patience until clear levels emerge across Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

What Happened: In his Nov. 13 podcast, Mayne outlined $110,000 (breakout) and $93,500 (breakdown) as key Bitcoin levels.

For Ethereum, he highlighted $3,800 as a bullish reclaim and $2,500–$2,850 as washout zones. Solana's critical ranges were $188–$190 and $125–$140.

Rejecting narrative-driven trading, he stressed that "price leads sentiment, not the other way around."

Despite weak reactions to bullish news and ongoing multi-timeframe downtrends, Mayne remains bullish, expecting Bitcoin to base for its next leg higher.

He mocked the emotional sentiment online, noting Bitcoin hasn't even seen a 30% correction from all-time highs, saying, "You'd swear it was at $20,000 based on the tweets."

Also Read: Bitcoin At $103,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip 2% But XRP Shows Strength

Why It Matters: Mayne attributed the widespread frustration on crypto Twitter to Bitcoin's range-bound price action near $100,000, arguing that many traders lack structured strategies.

Even NFT and meme coin traders turning bearish signals fatigue rather than fundamentals.

He said his steady outlook stems from having a defined system and risk plan, with invalidation at $98,000, and encouraged traders to stay disciplined and wait for confirmation before acting.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$102863.001.21%
Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3480.321.95%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$155.621.46%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved