Attention Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Traders! Avoid Overtrading, Wait For These Clear Levels

Trader Mayne cautioned traders against overtrading during Bitcoin's sideways chop, urging patience until clear levels emerge across Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).
What Happened: In his Nov. 13 podcast, Mayne outlined $110,000 (breakout) and $93,500 (breakdown) as key Bitcoin levels.
For Ethereum, he highlighted $3,800 as a bullish reclaim and $2,500–$2,850 as washout zones. Solana's critical ranges were $188–$190 and $125–$140.
Rejecting narrative-driven trading, he stressed that "price leads sentiment, not the other way around."
Despite weak reactions to bullish news and ongoing multi-timeframe downtrends, Mayne remains bullish, expecting Bitcoin to base for its next leg higher.
He mocked the emotional sentiment online, noting Bitcoin hasn't even seen a 30% correction from all-time highs, saying, "You'd swear it was at $20,000 based on the tweets."
Why It Matters: Mayne attributed the widespread frustration on crypto Twitter to Bitcoin's range-bound price action near $100,000, arguing that many traders lack structured strategies.
Even NFT and meme coin traders turning bearish signals fatigue rather than fundamentals.
He said his steady outlook stems from having a defined system and risk plan, with invalidation at $98,000, and encouraged traders to stay disciplined and wait for confirmation before acting.
