Cryptocurrency,Bitcoin,Coin,Over,Tablet,Screen,Showing,Trade,Analysis,Chart.
November 13, 2025 7:09 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin At $103,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip 2% But XRP Shows Strength

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin is trading around $103,000 on early Thursday even as the Crypto Fear and Greed Index fell deeper into fear at 25.

$581.83 million in positions were liquidated, impacting more than 146,022 traders.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a massive $277.98 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs saw $183.8 million in outflows.

Bulls Defending $100,000

Glassnode data showed long-term Bitcoin holders ramping up profit-taking, with supply dropping and net positions turning sharply negative as bulls defend the $100,000 level.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that in bear markets, Bitcoin typically trades below its realized price, now about $56,200, after falling under its 200-day SMA.

DonAlt said he's entering an XRP trade with a tight stop, testing if the market still has momentum.

More Crypto Online is curious of when and how Solana will reach $360.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$102,915.06
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,500.02
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$155.99              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.49

The meme coin sector gained 1.1% to $57.6 billion contrasting the broader market weakness.

Dogecoin whales accumulated 4.72 billion DOGE in two weeks as highlighted by analyst Martinez, with RSI signaling a potential trendline breakout, according to Trader Tardigrade.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1754
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059777
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$102840.741.19%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.17573.25%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3486.592.14%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000102.74%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$155.941.68%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.483.70%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved