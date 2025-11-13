Bitcoin At $103,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip 2% But XRP Shows Strength

Bitcoin is trading around $103,000 on early Thursday even as the Crypto Fear and Greed Index fell deeper into fear at 25.
$581.83 million in positions were liquidated, impacting more than 146,022 traders.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a massive $277.98 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs saw $183.8 million in outflows.
Bulls Defending $100,000
Glassnode data showed long-term Bitcoin holders ramping up profit-taking, with supply dropping and net positions turning sharply negative as bulls defend the $100,000 level.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that in bear markets, Bitcoin typically trades below its realized price, now about $56,200, after falling under its 200-day SMA.
DonAlt said he's entering an XRP trade with a tight stop, testing if the market still has momentum.
More Crypto Online is curious of when and how Solana will reach $360.
The meme coin sector gained 1.1% to $57.6 billion contrasting the broader market weakness.
Dogecoin whales accumulated 4.72 billion DOGE in two weeks as highlighted by analyst Martinez, with RSI signaling a potential trendline breakout, according to Trader Tardigrade.
