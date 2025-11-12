Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Range-Bound Even As Longest Government Shutdown Nears End; Analytics Firm 'Bullish' On This Key BTC Metric

Leading cryptocurrencies traded flat overnight on Wednesday, while stock futures climbed after the House approved a bill to end the 43-day government shutdown.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:35 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.77% $102,425.18 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+0.26% $3,454.97 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +0.09% $2.41 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -1.02% $153.60 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -0.47% $0.1719

Crypto Market Consolidates

Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $100,836.6, with trading activity staying subdued over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum briefly climbed to $3,586.01 early morning but soon retraced all its gains, settling into a consolidation phase between $3,400 and $3,450. XRP and Dogecoin also traded sideways.

Over $530 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with nearly $425 million in bullish longs wiped out.

Bitcoin's open interest declined 1.67% in the last 24 hours, and roughly 3% over the week. Ethereum’s derivatives recorded a modest 0.14% jump in open interest.

The market remained in "Extreme Fear" mode, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a sign that investors are too worried.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:35 p.m. ET) Zcash (ZEC ) +16.47% $512.23 Canton (CANTON)

+14.11% $0.1348 Sky (SKY ) +12.39% $0.05888





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.42 trillion, contracting by 1.1% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Rise After House Passes Funding Bill

Stock futures edged higher overnight on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 58 points, or 0.12%, as of 8:30 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.24%.

The spike comes after the House passed a bill to end the longest U.S. government shutdown in history that left nearly 700,000 federal employees without pay and disrupted essential services throughout the country.

The funding bill has already passed the Senate and it will now go to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

Sideways Movement ‘Healthy,’ Says Analyst

Ignacio Aguirre, Chief Marketing Officer at universal exchange Bitget, viewed Bitcoin's current sideways movement as a "healthy consolidation phase" following recent volatility.

"As expectations mount for forthcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts, the liquidity tailwinds may further amplify risk-asset flows." Aguirre said in a note shared with Benzinga.

They highlighted "clearer" regulatory frameworks, substantial exchange-traded fund inflows and global macro shifts such as sustained lower interest rates as key catalysts for BTC's breakout.

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted a sharp spike in BTC withdrawal transactions in early November.

"Historically, when Bitcoin outflows from exchanges rise sharply, it reflects long-term accumulation rather than panic selling," CryptoQuant said, "Overall, this spike should be viewed as a bullish signal."

