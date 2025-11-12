Bitcoin Slips Below $102,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 2%

Bitcoin extended losses below $102,000 on Wednesday, as investors shift focus toward traditional assets ahead of the U.S. House vote to end the government shutdown.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $101,744.93 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,445.13 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $153.71 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.34 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1696 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9628

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 163,808 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $638.01 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include AB, Decred and Sky.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kevin observed that Bitcoin's pullback is largely leverage-driven, with overextended longs being flushed out amid thinning liquidity and persistently high funding rates.

He said declining volume signals a typical corrective phase that could wrap up in the coming weeks.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reported that Bitcoin whales have turned to distribution from accumulation, offloading over 80,000 BTC since Oct. 28.

Altcoin Sherpa expects a short-term bounce, but says Bitcoin remains range-bound overall, advising patience to avoid getting caught in choppy action.

Crypto trader Jelle noted Bitcoin is again testing crucial support, warning that a break below $100,000 would give bears clear control and risk a deeper short-term decline.

