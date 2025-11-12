MSTR Slips 3% Even As Michael Saylor Lauds Bitcoin's Role As 'Digital Capital'

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) is down over 3% on Wednesday, extending losses as investors shrugged off Michael Saylor's bold digital finance vision and sold into weakness near the $250–$260 resistance zone.

Saylor Redefines Digital Finance

At Cantor Crypto 2025, Michael Saylor called 2025 a pivotal year for digital assets and corporate capital models.

He said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has evolved from "digital gold" to "digital capital," powering a new financial system built on programmable money.

Saylor also highlighted the "Red Sweep" and pro-Bitcoin U.S. cabinet appointments as milestones making America the "Bitcoin superpower."

He noted that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW), Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC), and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) now accept Bitcoin as collateral.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is also preparing to launch Bitcoin custody services next year.

Over 200 public companies now hold Bitcoin, up from 60 last year, with the IBIT ETF surpassing $100 billion in assets.

Digital Treasury Model Gains Traction

Saylor described Strategy Inc.'s evolution into a digital treasury company — one that issues securities, buys Bitcoin, and builds credit on top.

He said the firm executed this model 85 times, deploying $48 billion and owning 3.1% of Bitcoin's total supply.

"Corporations used to give away capital through dividends," Saylor said.

"Bitcoin lets us compound it." He likened Bitcoin to "insulin for corporate finance," allowing firms to store economic energy instead of burning it.

Credit Innovation Defines 2025 Strategy

Saylor unveiled Strategy's push into digital credit, calling it "the birth of a new product class."

He said traditional bonds are too volatile for Bitcoin-backed finance, leading to new tokenized credit instruments like Stride and Stretch.

Stretch, he said, became 2025's biggest IPO, offering monthly-paying, AI-engineered yields between 9% and 21%.

Strategy's credit line is over-collateralized up to sevenfold and rated B by S&P, with a goal of reaching investment-grade status.

MSTR Faces Technical Breakdown

MSTR Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Despite the bullish narrative, MSTR remains under all major EMAs — the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day averages between $264 and $322.

The daily chart shows a clear downtrend from the August high near $450, with Parabolic SAR confirming continued bearish pressure.

The stock now tests support at $215–$225, an accumulation zone from March and April.

Failure to defend this area could push MSTR toward $190 or $175, the mid-2024 consolidation range.

Momentum remains weak with lower highs and lows since September.

A sustained break above $275, aligning with the 20-day EMA, would mark the first signal of buyer strength.

