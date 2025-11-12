Shiba Inu Burns 184 Million SHIB In A Day—But Why Is It Down 2%?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down 2% on the day but up 5% on the week as fresh token burns keep the meme coin rally alive.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9566 $5.8 billion +5% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1694 $26.5 billion +2% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 5961 $2.5 billion +4.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Javon Marks noted on X that Shiba Inu appears to have broken out of its accumulation phase, citing early bullish divergences that could fuel a ~200% rally toward resistance near $0.000032.

Statistics: According to Shibburn, over 184 million SHIB were burned in a single day, marking a 108,500% spike in the burn rate.

One transaction alone removed 179.5 million SHIB from circulation roughly 13 hours ago.

The steady increase in token burns continues to tighten SHIB's supply, boosting the potential for price appreciation.

Community News: In a major step toward real-world utility, the Shiba Inu team announced integration with Unity Nodes, a blockchain-based mobile edge network spanning multiple carriers and regions.

The partnership allows SHIB to be used as a payment option for Unity Node licenses, complete with a custom SHIB-branded payment gateway following official brand guidelines.

The collaboration aims to bring new earning opportunities for SHIB holders, positioning the token as more than just a meme asset.

