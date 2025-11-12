Visa Launches Stablecoin Payouts For The Gig Economy As Traders Eye $343

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is shaking up digital payments with a new pilot program that lets creators, freelancers, and gig workers receive instant USDC stablecoin payouts through Visa Direct.

Visa Expands Digital Payout Capabilities

The initiative, revealed on Tuesday at Web Summit, expands Visa Direct's reach to wallets holding USD-backed stablecoins like USDC (CRYPTO: USDC).

The pilot allows businesses using Visa Direct to fund payouts in fiat currency while recipients can choose to receive stablecoins.

This marks a major step toward real-time global payments, addressing delays faced by independent workers and digital content creators.

"Launching stablecoin payouts is about enabling universal access to money in minutes," said Chris Newkirk, Visa's President of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions.

He emphasized that faster access to funds benefits businesses and freelancers worldwide, particularly in underbanked markets.

According to Visa's 2025 Creator Economy Report, 57% of creators prioritize instant fund access when choosing payment methods.

The program aims to bridge that gap by combining traditional finance with blockchain-powered settlement systems.

New Pilot Supports Broader Stablecoin Strategy

This initiative builds on Visa's growing focus on stablecoin infrastructure.

In September, Visa Direct introduced a pre-funding pilot that allowed businesses to manage liquidity using stablecoins for cross-border payouts.

Together, the pilots mark an expansion of Visa's blockchain-driven money movement strategy.

Each transaction in the new system will be recorded on-chain to improve transparency and auditability, the company said.

Visa highlighted several benefits for users, including faster cross-border payments and increased accessibility in markets with currency volatility.

Broader rollout of the stablecoin payout feature is planned for the second half of 2026, depending on regulatory approvals and client demand.

Traders Watch $343 Resistance As Visa Consolidates

Visa Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Visa stock is trading near $338.20 after bouncing from the lower boundary of its multi-month consolidation range.

The 4-hour chart shows that price remains trapped between $327 and $356, reflecting prolonged indecision among traders.

Technical indicators show resistance forming near the 20-, 50-, and 100-period EMAs clustered between $338.26 and $342.43.

A sustained close above $343.15 could open upside potential toward $350.71 and then $356.22.

Failure to hold above $336 could invite renewed selling pressure.

A breakdown below $333 may expose the next key support at $327, the lower edge of the range.

The Parabolic SAR near $339.70 indicates momentum remains neutral to bearish until the price clears that level.

