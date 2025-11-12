Bitcoin Back To $105,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Regain Ground On $500M ETF Inflows

Bitcoin has tapped $105,000 on Wednesday morning, despite the Crypto Fear and Greed Index slipping deeper into the fear zone at 26.

$421.6 million in positions have been liquidated in the past 24 hours.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $523.9 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs saw $107.2 million in net outflows.

Is Bitcoin In Trouble?

Lennaert Snyder noted that Bitcoin's rejection at $107,200 and loss of support near $104,700 triggered short setups on the retest.

He suggested that reclaiming $105,300 could signal renewed strength and open the door for a move back to $107,200, while a drop toward $101,600 could offer scalp-long opportunities or confirm further downside if that level breaks.

Crypto trader Jelle maintained that Bitcoin's retest of prior highs and the 50-week MA/EMA cluster shouldn't be seen as bearish, calling it a "bounce setup" within the ongoing bullish structure.

Ted Pillows pointed out that Ethereum has lost another key support, with the next major level sitting around $3,300, a breakdown below which could trigger a new monthly low.

Solana looks bullish short-term, according to trader robo, who highlighted a strong rebound above the $153 support zone. Further confirmation is needed, but momentum appears to be improving.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $105,094.84 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,560.07 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $160.94 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.43

The meme coin sector reversed course after Monday's gains, dropping 1.9% to $58.2 billion in total market cap.

Crypto trader CW said Dogecoin has entered a buy zone, identifying current levels as solid support but noting three major sell walls still remain ahead.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1768 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9933

