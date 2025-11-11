Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses Ahead Of Shutdown End

Bitcoin has slipped to $103,000 amid mixed macro signals and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the U.S. government shutdown.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $103,196.76 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,467.52 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $159.15 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.42 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1748 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9762

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 135,980 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $412.62 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Uniswap, Conflux and Canton.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: In a bold prediction, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees Bitcoin's market bottom could form in roughly 328 days, projecting a potential decline to $38,000–$50,000 before the next major cycle begins.

Martinez also highlighted that crypto market sentiment is stuck between fear and extreme fear for a month.

IncomeSharks noted Bitcoin's On-Balance Volume (OBV) is attempting a recovery but warned that the trend remains bearish until price strength is confirmed through a reclaim of key supports or a sustained OBV breakout.

Ted Pillows observed renewed whale selling on Binance, cautioning traders to avoid FOMO during weak rallies.

Crypto trader Kaleo said Bitcoin is now undergoing the retest everyone was waiting for, suggesting the next move could be upward once support holds.

