Dogecoin Fakes A Rally Then Dumps 3%—But Why?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell close to 3% on Tuesday, as large holders shifted roughly $32 million worth of DOGE to exchanges, putting sellers back in control.

Sellers Regain Control Below Short-Term EMAs

DOGE Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Dogecoin continues to trade under pressure after failing to reclaim its descending trendline. This trendline has capped every recovery since the late-September high.

Price is pinned near $0.1760, signaling sellers remain dominant below the short-term EMA cluster between $0.1830 and $0.2025.

The daily chart still shows a clear sequence of lower highs and lower lows.

That structure reinforces the broader bearish bias until a close above resistance confirms a shift in trend.

The demand zone between $0.1600 and $0.1450 has held firm through three separate retests this year.

Each time, strong rebounds followed, highlighting the region's importance for buyers.

However, repeated tests often weaken support.

If bulls fail to defend $0.1750, Dogecoin could revisit the zone again.

A clean break below $0.1450 would expose the next major level near $0.1200.

Whale Outflows Signal Accumulation

DOGE Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

The latest reading on Nov. 11 shows a net outflow of $32.27 million.

Historically, sustained outflows from exchanges suggest that holders are moving tokens into cold wallets rather than preparing to sell.

This behavior typically reflects accumulation or holding conviction during pullbacks.

However, despite the bullish implication of outflows, price has not reacted positively.

That disconnect suggests that buyers are not aggressively stepping in on spot markets, and leverage or short-term traders are still dominating price action.

Outflows without price expansion often happen when supply is tightening but demand remains weak.

Intraday Trendline Break Confirms Weak Momentum

DOGE Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

DOGE price is struggling to reclaim the VWAP around $0.1788, showing waning intraday demand.

The RSI hovers near 40, reflecting weak buying interest without oversold relief.

For buyers to regain momentum, DOGE must reclaim $0.1820 and then close above $0.1860.

Until that happens, any short-term bounce remains corrective.

