XRP Jumps 10% In A Week As First-Ever Spot ETF Eyes Thursday Launch

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) surged 10% over the past seven days amid mounting anticipation for the first-ever XRP ETF, which could launch as early as this week.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.43 $146.5 billion +10% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $103,584.13 $2.06 trillion +2.3% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,491.51 $421.7 billion +3.3%

Trader Notes: BingX partner Popeye analyzed XRP's recent structure using liquidity dynamics, noting a series of liquidity grabs and failed breakouts.

He observed a clear pattern of liquidity grabs and failed breakouts, after forming untapped highs and lows.

After multiple shifts between bullish and bearish phases, the latest move saw a failed push above equal highs, leaving untapped lows as the next likely liquidity target.

Statistics: According to Coinglass, XRP recorded $10.7 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, with $7.6 million from longs.

Open interest surged to $4.11 billion, the highest since early November, signaling heightened speculative activity.

Community News: Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that Canary has filed Form 8-A for an XRP ETF, the final step before listing, suggesting a potential launch tomorrow or Thursday, given today's market holiday.

When Canary filed an identical form for the HBAR ETF, it launched the very next day, implying XRP could follow suit.

Adding to the excitement, the DTCC website now lists 11 XRP ETF products, hinting that multiple launches may be imminent.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock