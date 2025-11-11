Brad Garlinghouse Looks Beyond Crypto As Ripple Targets Traditional Finance With XRP-Powered Blockchain Services

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) issuer Ripple is expanding its vision beyond crypto, aiming to bridge traditional finance and blockchain through institutional-grade solutions.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC at the Ripple Swell 2025 conference on Monday, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said Ripple's mission is to integrate blockchain technology into mainstream financial services, capitalizing on growing institutional interest amid a more crypto-friendly U.S. environment under President Trump.

He noted that major banks, including Citi, JPMorgan, and Bank of America, are exploring blockchain and stablecoin applications.

Ripple intends to license its XRP Ledger (XRPL) technology to large financial institutions to enhance real-world utility for XRP.

However, Garlinghouse cautioned that deeper bank partnerships may remain on hold until Congress passes clearer regulations, as the Clarity Act remains stalled amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Why It Matters: Ripple has spent nearly $4 billion on acquisitions this year, including Hidden Road and GTreasury, and launched Ripple Prime, its new institutional brokerage platform, bringing its valuation to $40 billion.

Despite this momentum, XRP's price has stayed flat in 2025, lagging Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which hit record highs.

However, optimism is building as Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and CoinShares have all listed XRP ETF products on the DTCC platform — the same venue where BTC and ETH ETFs appeared before their official launches.

At Ripple Swell, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg revealed plans to launch the XRPC ETF as early as next week via a "no-delay amendment" that could fast-track approval within 20 days.

