US Senate Discloses Landmark Crypto Market Structure Bill, Eyes Passage By Late 2025

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is holding steady near $105,000 as markets digest the Senate's long-awaited crypto market structure bill draft, a major milestone toward regulatory clarity for digital assets.

What Happened: The Senate Agriculture Committee released a bipartisan draft led by Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), outlining clearer oversight roles for the CFTC and SEC in the crypto market.

The proposal defines key terms like "blockchain" under the Commodity Exchange Act and calls for joint rulemaking on issues such as portfolio margining and intermediary regulation.

While some sections — including DeFi regulation, jurisdictional boundaries, and CFTC composition — remain under review, the draft represents significant progress toward a unified legislative framework.

Lawmakers expect the bill to advance through committees by late 2025, with a full Senate vote likely in early 2026 as part of broader government funding negotiations.

Why It Matters: Experts hailed the draft as a watershed moment for Bitcoin and the broader crypto industry.

On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows that a familiar liquidity pattern, which has preceded every major Bitcoin rally since 2020, has reappeared.

The Stablecoin Supply Ratio has returned to historical lows while Binance's stablecoin reserves are climbing as BTC reserves decline, a sign of sidelined liquidity and accumulation behaviour.

Historically, this setup has marked major Bitcoin turning points, though a failure to hold current levels could still trigger a deeper correction.

