November 11, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Holds $105,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop On Tuesday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is trading around $105,000 on Tuesday morning, after the U.S. Senate released the long-awaited draft of the crypto market structure bill.

The proposal allows ETFs to stake digital assets and distribute rewards to investors.

Across the market, about $373.68 million in positions were liquidated. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.15 million in inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs saw no inflows.

Trader Comments: Crypto trader Jelle said Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range between $100,000 and $110,000, adopting a "spot and chill" stance until a breakout or breakdown confirms direction.

Ted Pillows noted BTC faced rejection at the $107,000–$108,000 resistance zone, with the next key support around $104,000, coinciding with a CME gap.

He added that Bitcoin historically tends to bottom on Tuesdays, suggesting a potential gap fill before rebounding.

Michael van de Poppe says Ethereum remains in accumulation mode.

A breakout above $3,800–$3,900 could spark a move toward new all-time highs, though ETH still needs a 20–30% rise to reclaim pre–Oct. 10 levels.

Mikybull Crypto observed XRP forming a pattern similar to the one that preceded its last major rally.

Altcoin Sherpa said Solana looks solid on higher time frames and may be forming a local bottom, but warned its trajectory remains tied to Bitcoin's price action.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$105,075.61
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,552.97
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$163.42              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.46

The meme coin market cap rose 1.4% to $58.7 billion, defying broader weakness.

Trader Tardigrade noted Dogecoin's weekly chart is entering its final stage before a potential explosive surge.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1773
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059882
