Is The Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial WLFI Token A Good Buy?
November 10, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Trump Coin Soars 20% As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fail To Keep Up

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) meme coin is outperforming other meme coins, with a notable 20% surge over the past week.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
OFFICIAL TRUMP(CRYPTO: TRUMP)$8.95$1.79 billion +21% 
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1791$27.2 billion +5.2% 
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001000$5.9 billion +6.1% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Risk highlighted that TRUMP is showing signs of a strong bullish reversal after rebounding from the $6.0 support zone and reclaiming $8.5 with a higher low on the daily chart.

Momentum points to accumulation, and a breakout above $9.0 could drive the price toward the $12–$16 range.

As long as $7.5 holds, the technical outlook remains bullish heading into late Q4.

Altcoin Sherpa noted TRUMP's strong momentum today, suggesting it could be worth buying the next small dip, or even entering early in anticipation of a breakout.

Another trader observed that TRUMP is displaying exceptional strength, gaining over 500% since the Oct. 10 crash after rebounding from around $1.50.

The token is nearing a major breakout zone as buying pressure accelerates and price structure tightens.

Statistics: According to Lookonchain data, a newly created wallet withdrew 3 million TRUMP, worth $23.24 million, from Binance on Nov. 8 over a 15-hour period.

Three days later, as the token surged past $9, the position was sitting on over $3.4 million in unrealized profit.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

TRUMP/USD Logo
$TRUMPOfficial Trump - United States dollar
$9.0217.2%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.18000.42%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000100.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved