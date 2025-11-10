Trump Coin Soars 20% As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fail To Keep Up

The Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) meme coin is outperforming other meme coins, with a notable 20% surge over the past week.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend OFFICIAL TRUMP (CRYPTO: TRUMP) $8.95 $1.79 billion +21% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1791 $27.2 billion +5.2% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001000 $5.9 billion +6.1%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Risk highlighted that TRUMP is showing signs of a strong bullish reversal after rebounding from the $6.0 support zone and reclaiming $8.5 with a higher low on the daily chart.

Momentum points to accumulation, and a breakout above $9.0 could drive the price toward the $12–$16 range.

As long as $7.5 holds, the technical outlook remains bullish heading into late Q4.

Altcoin Sherpa noted TRUMP's strong momentum today, suggesting it could be worth buying the next small dip, or even entering early in anticipation of a breakout.

Another trader observed that TRUMP is displaying exceptional strength, gaining over 500% since the Oct. 10 crash after rebounding from around $1.50.

The token is nearing a major breakout zone as buying pressure accelerates and price structure tightens.

Statistics: According to Lookonchain data, a newly created wallet withdrew 3 million TRUMP, worth $23.24 million, from Binance on Nov. 8 over a 15-hour period.

Three days later, as the token surged past $9, the position was sitting on over $3.4 million in unrealized profit.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock