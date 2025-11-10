Dogecoin,Doge,Isolated,On,White,Background,With,Clipping,Path
November 10, 2025 8:49 AM

Dogecoin Surges 4%: What's Behind The Rally?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 4% on Monday, buoyed by optimism that follows reports of a fresh ETF filing.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1819$27.6 billion +4.4% 
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001006$5.9 billion+4.5%
Pepe(CRYPTO: PEPE)$0.056173$2.6 billion +1.4% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Dogecoin's key $0.16 support is starting to weaken. If this level breaks, the next significant demand zone could be down near $0.07.

Nology outlined two possible long-term structures for DOGE — either forming a leading diagonal since late 2023 or continuing a wave 4 correction that began in May 2021.

He cautioned that the worst-case scenario could see prices revisiting single-digit cents, noting that long-term spot holders have endured an exceptionally volatile "round trip" in price.

Statistics: According to Martinez, over 3 billion DOGE were sold by whales holding 10–100 million tokens in the past month as prices fell 6%.

Conversely, the number of large holders has grown — addresses holding 10–100 billion DOGE rose from 2 to 3 in the past week, while those holding 100 million–1 billion DOGE increased from 105 to 119.

Community News: Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that Bitwise Asset Management filed an updated registration statement with the SEC for a spot Dogecoin ETF.

The filing triggers a 20-day review window, after which the ETF could become automatically effective if the SEC takes no action.

Image: Shutterstock

