Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 67,557%: Is The Bull Run Back?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has dramatically accelerated its token burns, igniting hopes for a restart of the bull run.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001006 $5.9 billion +4.3% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1821 $27.6 billion +4.3% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 6168 $2.59 billion +0.7%

Trader Notes: Javon Marks observed that Shiba Inu appears to have broken out of its accumulation phase, with earlier bullish divergences hinting at a potential ~200% rally toward resistance near $0.000032.

Shib Knight also praised SHIB's steady accumulation, noting that it's forming a bullish structure. He says that once it breaks out of this tight range, a strong upside move could follow.

Statistics: Data from Shibburn shows the burn rate skyrocketed 67,557.5% in the past 24 hours, driven by a single massive transaction that removed 621.6 million SHIB from circulation.

Shibariumscan data indicates network transactions jumped from 1,660 to 2,970 in just one day.

On-chain metrics further reveal that 2.7 trillion SHIB were transacted within 24 hours, suggesting large holders may be repositioning ahead of a potential rebound, with accumulation and exchange outflows rising more than 63%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock