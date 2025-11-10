Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 67,557%: Is The Bull Run Back?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has dramatically accelerated its token burns, igniting hopes for a restart of the bull run.
Trader Notes: Javon Marks observed that Shiba Inu appears to have broken out of its accumulation phase, with earlier bullish divergences hinting at a potential ~200% rally toward resistance near $0.000032.
Shib Knight also praised SHIB's steady accumulation, noting that it's forming a bullish structure. He says that once it breaks out of this tight range, a strong upside move could follow.
Statistics: Data from Shibburn shows the burn rate skyrocketed 67,557.5% in the past 24 hours, driven by a single massive transaction that removed 621.6 million SHIB from circulation.
Shibariumscan data indicates network transactions jumped from 1,660 to 2,970 in just one day.
On-chain metrics further reveal that 2.7 trillion SHIB were transacted within 24 hours, suggesting large holders may be repositioning ahead of a potential rebound, with accumulation and exchange outflows rising more than 63%.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.