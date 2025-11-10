Cryptocurrency,,Focus,Bitcoin,On,Tablet,Screen,That,Showing,Green,Price
November 10, 2025

Bitcoin Rallies To $106,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge 5% On Senate Shutdown Deal

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin has reclaimed $106,000 amid growing optimism over an end to the U.S. government shutdown and a proposed $2,000 "tariff dividend" per person by President Trump.

Across crypto markets, $342 million in positions were liquidated. Spot ETFs saw outflows on Friday, with Bitcoin funds losing $558.4 million and Ethereum $46.6 million.

Key Crucial Levels

Ted Pillows highlighted that Bitcoin has regained support at $104,000, with the next major resistance sitting at $108,000–$109,000. A reclaim of this zone could propel BTC toward its May highs, while a rejection may trigger a retest of $104,000 and a CME gap fill.

Lennaert Snyder noted that Bitcoin is currently testing key resistance at $107,200. A successful reclaim could open the path toward $115,000, but failure may lead to a pullback to $104,700 or $102,900.

GalaxyBTC compared Ethereum's correction from $4,900 to $3,000 to its 2020 drop from $490 to $300, suggesting that, much like the earlier cycle, the real move may still be ahead.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that XRP is forming a bullish flag, with a dip to $1.90 potentially serving as the catalyst for a rally toward $10.

For Solana, Martinez identified $147.49 as the crucial support level, emphasizing that holding above it is key to preserving bullish momentum.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$106,106.11 
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,610.85
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$169.19              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.54

The meme coin market climbed 5.2% to $59.6 billion, echoing the broader market's rally.

According to Ali Martinez, Dogecoin's key support around $0.16 is beginning to weaken, and if it breaks, the next major demand zone lies near $0.07.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1829
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001006
