XRP Outgains Bitcoin, Dogecoin With 9% Rally — Move To $10 Coming Soon?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) soared overnight Sunday fueled by broader optimism in the cryptocurrency market that the ongoing federal shutdown would soon end.

XRP Sees Buying Pressure

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rallied over 9% in the last 24 hours, with trading volume spiking 38% to $3.89 billion.

In doing so, XRP overshadowed popular coins, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which rose 4.16% and 5.26%, respectively, in the 24-hour period.

The rally got speculative traders excited, with open interest in XRP futures jumping 6.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass.

Additionally, over 70% of Binance traders holding open XRP positions expected the rally to continue, according to the Long/Short ratio.

Will XRP Rally Toward $10?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez noted a bullish flag formation for XRP, suggesting a correction to $1.90 could spark a rally toward $10.

Should this come to fruition, it would mean an upside of 309% from XRP's current level.

What Do Technical Indicators Say?

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, flashed a "Buy" signal for XRP, according to TradingView.

The Bull Bear Power indicator, however, showed a "Neutral" reading, indicating a balance between buyers and sellers in the market.

The Senate moved toward a vote to end the record 40-day government shutdown, sending stock futures and cryptocurrencies higher.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $2.44, up 9.72% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

