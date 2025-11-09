Jury Deadlocks After Three Days in MIT Brothers' $25 Million Cryptocurrency Heist Trial

A Manhattan federal judge declared a mistrial in the high-profile cryptocurrency fraud case involving James and Anton Peraire-Bueno, who are MIT graduates. The brothers were accused of a $25 million fraud related to cryptocurrency.

The trial was abruptly ended on Friday after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict aftet three days. This case marks the third time this year that federal attempts to convict defendants in multimillion-dollar digital asset fraud and money laundering cases have failed. It is yet to be determined whether the prosecutors will attempt to retry the brothers.

As per the report by Insider, the Peraire-Bueno brothers were charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Also Read: FBI Alerts Public on ‘Phantom Hacker’ Scam That Has Drained Billions From Bank Accounts

They were accused of executing a 12-second transaction on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain that allegedly earned them $25 million.

The defense for the brothers argued that their actions were part of fair competition in the “brutally competitive” Ethereum world. They claimed that their preprogrammed software, or “bots,” simply outsmarted the victims’ bots.

Why It Matters: This case is significant as it could potentially influence the Justice Department’s evolving role in policing cryptocurrency.

It was a first-of-its-kind prosecution, and the defense argued that the verdict will have an unprecedented impact on the Ethereum blockchain, which has been self-regulating until now.

Read Next

North Korea's Lazarus Group Suspected in $1.4 Billion Bybit Crypto Hack

Image: Shutterstock/Bits And Splits