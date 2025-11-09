'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Warns Of Crash In BTC, ETH, Gold, Silves Prices, But Says He's Buying, Not Selling: Here's Why

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has shared his investment strategy amid predictions of an economic downturn.

Yellow, Digital Gold

Kiyosaki said in a post on X that he is purchasing gold, silver, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), anticipating significant price increases.

"Today the USA is the biggest debtor nation in history and why I have been warning ‘Savers are losers.' That is why I keep buying gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum even when they crash. Take care. Massive riches ahead," he said.

Kiyosaki's Price Targets

According to his post, he expects gold to reach $27,000 and Bitcoin to hit $250,000 by 2026.

Kiyosaki also mentioned owning gold and silver mines, and highlighted the scarcity of new silver, which he believes will drive its price to $100 in 2026. He credits Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) chair and Fundstrat's Tom Lee for his Ethereum price target of $60, noting its role in blockchain for stablecoins and its adherence to Metcalfe’s Law.

He criticized the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve for printing what he calls “fake money,” suggesting that their actions violate financial principles.

See Also: Tesla Starts Offering Rentals Beginning At $60 A Day: FSD, Free Charging Included

Debt Concerns

Kiyosaki has been vocal about his concerns regarding the global economy and has consistently advocated for alternative investments like gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies. In June 2025, he warned of a potential global debt collapse, urging investors to consider gold, silver, and Bitcoin as protective measures.

In October, Kiyosaki declared the U.S. dollar “fake” and criticized the traditional 60/40 investment portfolio, suggesting a shift towards tangible assets like gold and cryptocurrencies. His views align with recent trends where financial institutions are reconsidering traditional investment strategies.

Kiyosaki continued to emphasize the potential for a significant financial crash, suggesting that Bitcoin and Ethereum could serve as safe havens.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock