XRP Surges 5% On Friday: Why Is It Up Today?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is back above $2.30 on Friday, as buyers stepped in at a key support zone that has repeatedly halted selling pressure this week.

Buyers Step In At Critical Support

XRP Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

XRP rebounded from the $2.20–$2.25 region, a demand block that has served as structural support since June.

On the daily chart, XRP remains capped by the descending trendline from July highs.

Each rally since then has failed near the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, which now cluster tightly between $2.43 and $2.67.

This zone has acted as a ceiling for over a month, keeping the broader structure in correction mode.

A decisive close above $2.43 would be the first signal that buyers have regained control and that the market may transition into a breakout phase.

Also, for trend reversal confirmation, price must flip the Supertrend level at $2.69.

Short-Term Structure Turns Bullish

XRP Short-Term Price Action (Source: TradingView)

From an intraday perspective, XRP reclaimed $2.27, and the Parabolic SAR flipped bullish, which pushed the price above VWAP, triggering short covering.

Momentum has accelerated as buyers formed a sequence of higher lows, marking a transition away from the prior downtrend.

Spot Flows Indicate Accumulation

XRP Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

According to CoinGlass, XRP recorded about $4 million in positive net inflows today after weeks of persistent outflows.

This indicates that holders are moving tokens onto exchanges, often a sign of renewed buying interest rather than distribution.

When XRP sees inflows at key support zones, short-term continuation tends to follow.

Key Levels To Watch

Upside targets sit at $2.43, then $2.69, with a potential extension toward $2.90 if the breakout confirms.

On the downside, a loss of $2.20 would invalidate the current rebound and expose $1.80–$1.90.

For now, the structure favors buyers, but the next move depends on whether XRP can secure a close above the EMA cluster that defines the top of its compression range.

