Forget XRP And ETH—Zcash Today Pumped Yet Another 30%

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) traded as high as $715 on Friday after soaring more than 30% in a single session, marking its strongest breakout since 2018.

Privacy Demand And Institutional Inflows Drive The Spike

The rally came as BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes declared yesterday, "See you at $1,000," fueling renewed interest in privacy tokens.

The network's optional privacy layer and selective transparency features have seen increased use, with shielded holdings up 15% this month to 4.96 million ZEC.

ZEC Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

On-chain data from CoinGlass shows over $74 million in net inflows hitting exchanges on November 7, ZEC's largest single-day positive flow in years.

Such inflows often signal that institutional capital is rotating into the asset rather than short-term speculation.

Technical Structure Confirms Bullish Control

ZEC Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Technically, ZEC has achieved a full bullish alignment across its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, confirming a strong uptrend.

Each pullback since $300 found support at short-term EMAs, reinforcing buyer dominance.

The latest daily candle shows a full-body expansion bar above $700, reflecting sustained momentum rather than a fleeting spike.

The RSI has moved above 90, showing extreme strength but not yet signaling reversal risk.

ZEC Short-Term Price Dynamics (Source: Tradingview)

Intraday charts reveal that price continues to respect its trend channel, finding support near VWAP during brief retracements.

The Parabolic SAR remains below price, confirming that the uptrend remains intact.

Upcoming Halving Adds Fundamental Support

The November 2025 halving will cut Zcash's block rewards in half, tightening supply in a similar way to Bitcoin's halving cycle.

Historically, such events have supported upward price trends as emission declines and scarcity increases.

The narrative of growing privacy demand alongside a scheduled supply reduction has positioned ZEC as a top-performing cryptocurrency this quarter.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trades near $3,275, down about 1.15%, while XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) holds around $2.20 and is down roughly 0.25%, reflecting broader market caution even as Zcash defies the trend.

Technical Levels To Watch

If ZEC holds between $650 and $680, the next upside target sits at $800.

A breakout above that level could open the path toward $1,000, where profit-taking is likely to increase.

Conversely, if ZEC loses $650, the next major support is near the 20-day EMA in the mid-$500s.

At current momentum, traders are closely watching whether consolidation or continuation follows this parabolic leg.

