EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Trend Line Of Memecoins Will Be Toward Zero — 'Not My Business' To Trade In 'Rapid Speculation'

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and vocal cryptocurrency advocate, predicted that meme coins will eventually trend toward zero.

Memecoins Offer Little Utility, Says Scaramucci

During an exclusive chat with Benzinga, Scaramucci said he’s all for a free world and stands by people’s right to buy and sell meme coins.

“I just think meme coins, generally, their trend line will be toward zero. That’s my prediction,” stated the former White House Communications Director.

Scaramucci said he finds little utility in these assets, specifically pointing to the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) token.

“If you want to trade in rapid speculation, that’s not my business,” he added.

Bitcoin And Layer-1 Tokens On Scaramucci’s Radar

Discussing other cryptocurrencies, Scaramucci stated that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) “deservedly” earned its reputation as a “digital property” and a “digital gold.”

He revealed that Skybridge’s strategy is to select three to five Layer-1 tokens that will exist and see increased adoption and utility over the next five years.

Apart from Bitcoin, he has been bullish on the prospect of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)

Scaramucci currently serves as a strategic advisor to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI), a firm focused on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), as well as to AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON), which holds a treasury of Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON).

