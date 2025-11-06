Google To Leverage Polymarket, Kalshi's Prediction Markets Data To Harness 'Wisdom Of The Crowds'

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Google said Thursday it will integrate prediction market data from Polymarket and Kalshi on its Google Finance platform.

Google Taps Into Prediction Markets

Initially, this feature will be accessible to Google Labs users, allowing them to gain insights into future market events and harness the “wisdom of the crowds.”

“Just ask something like ‘What will GDP growth be for 2025?’"’ directly from the search box to see current probabilities in the market and how they've changed over time,” Google said.

A Burgeoning Industry

Polygon (CRYPTO: POL)-based Polymarket lets users bet on outcomes using the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin. It achieved a valuation of approximately $9 billion following a $2 billion investment from New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) last month.

Polymarket is also the official prediction market partner of Elon Musk's social media giant X. Note that Americans are currently barred from using the platform, but it is expected to start operations in the near future.

Kalshi, on the other hand, is a federally-regulated prediction market, which recently hit a $5 billion valuation after raising $300 million.

According to Dune Analytics, the two platforms account for more than 90% of the prediction industry, with monthly notional volumes exceeding $4 billion in October.

Bernstein analysts remarked that prediction markets are evolving into an asset class, backed by capital, users, and regulatory support, as reported by widely followed X account Walter Bloomberg.

Price Action: Alphabet’s Class A shares rose 0.06% in after-hours trading after closing 0.15% higher at $284.75 during Thursday’s regular trading session.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock