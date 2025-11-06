Zcash Bests ETH, XRP, SOL With 1,200% Rally In 3 Months: 'Next Stop: $1,000,' Arthur Hayes Says

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) extended its vertical rally above $516 on Thursday as BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes called it his "next $1,000 trade," fueling renewed retail and institutional interest in the privacy-focused token.

Arthur Hayes Sparks Breakout Momentum

In a post on X, Hayes wrote, "Choo Choo bitches. Next stop $ZEC = $1k," adding, "I hope all my haters keep shorting."

The comment came as Zcash accelerated into full breakout mode, extending a multi-week rally that began in early October.

Hayes is known for his high-conviction market calls and ability to influence sentiment across the cryptocurrency market.

His endorsement comes at a time when Zcash has already demonstrated strong structural momentum, backed by visible spot demand rather than leverage-driven speculation.

ZEC Price Enters Parabolic Zone As Buyers Chase Breakout

ZEC Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Zcash has entered a parabolic advance, with price action showing a clean staircase of higher highs and higher lows.

The daily chart reveals that not a single close has broken below short-term structure since early October.

The token trades well above the major EMA's, all fanned out and rising sharply — a textbook sign of directional strength.

The 20-day EMA near $360 remains the first meaningful support on the higher timeframe. As long as ZEC holds above it, the trend remains intact.

The RSI on the daily timeframe sits near 84, indicating overbought momentum but reflecting breakout strength rather than exhaustion.

In powerful uptrends, RSI can stay extended for long periods, and the Zcash structure currently fits that pattern.

Spot Inflows Just Flipped Green — Zcash Has Real Demand

Zcash Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

On Thursday, Coinglass recorded roughly $12 million in net positive inflows, marking the latest in a string of accumulation sessions that began weeks before the breakout.

These steady green flows are distinct from short-term spikes, signaling real buying interest.

Intraday Structure Remains Bullish

ZEC Short-Term Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the 30-minute chart, ZEC shows disciplined dip buying, with price repeatedly rebounding from the VWAP and Supertrend bands before setting fresh highs.

Immediate intraday support sits near the $501 VWAP, followed by $487 at the Supertrend zone.

A break below both would cool momentum toward $460, but the broader trend remains bullish as long as price stays above the 20-day EMA.

Upside targets remain open, with potential extensions toward $550–$600 if momentum and spot demand persist.

Why It Matters

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trades near $102,781, down around 1% on the day.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) sits near $2.29, down roughly 2% despite new derivatives support.

While large caps move sideways, ZEC is up more than 8% and extending a vertical breakout.

The contrast shows capital rotating from majors into high-momentum, high-conviction plays.

Zcash has become the only privacy coin breaking structure while top assets remain stuck in consolidation.

