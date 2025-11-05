XRP, Solana Can't Keep Up: 'Ethereum Killer' HYPE Rebounds 8%

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) rose about 8% on Wednesday as daily protocol buybacks continued to absorb exchange supply, reinforcing the token's rare link between real revenue and price performance.

Revenue-Fueled Buybacks Drive Scarcity

Hyperliquid's latest on-chain data shows its decentralized exchange generated more than $4.3 million in revenue over the past 24 hours.

This ranks HYPE as the most profitable non-stablecoin protocol in the cryptocurrency market.

Only Tether and Circle, both backed by U.S. Treasury assets, reported higher revenue.

Unlike most decentralized finance projects, Hyperliquid routes 99% of perpetual trading fees into an Assistance Fund that buys back HYPE on the open market.

The process converts trading volume directly into daily demand.

As of Nov. 5, the protocol reported $7.01 million in fees in a single day, with $5.2 million allocated to HYPE buybacks and $3.6 million used for token burns.

The design makes HYPE one of the few tokens with structural buy pressure tied to measurable cash flow.

Every uptick in trading activity tightens supply, turning Hyperliquid into what analysts describe as a "cash-flow exposure" rather than a speculative token.

HYPE Price Structure Aligns With Fundamental Strength

HYPE Price Action (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, HYPE trades around $42 inside a tightening symmetrical triangle pattern.

Price continues to hold higher lows from the October pullback while consolidating just above the EMA cluster between $38–$43, forming a dense demand shelf beneath spot price.

The Parabolic SAR indicator has flipped beneath candles, suggesting early signs of trend reversal.

A daily close above the upper trendline near $48–$50 would confirm a breakout, targeting the prior swing zone around $60, with an extension level near $72 if momentum builds.

Spot Flows Confirm Exchange Outflows

HYPE Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Exchange data from Coinglass shows consistent negative netflows for HYPE.

On November 5, roughly $833,000 in tokens moved off exchanges, marking the latest in a series of steady outflows.

Outflows during consolidation typically signal long-term holders reducing sell-side liquidity.

The pattern matches HYPE's buyback mechanism: fewer tokens available, coupled with constant purchasing from the Assistance Fund, create structural upward pressure.

Revenue Momentum Remains Strong

Monthly figures highlight sustained profitability:

July: $91.4 million



$91.4 million August: $111.2 million



$111.2 million September: $82.3 million



$82.3 million October: $105.4 million

Hyperliquid has generated more than $390 million in total revenue over four months despite a bearish market backdrop.

The platform benefits from high trading volumes and consistent fee income, proving that token value can rise even as broader sentiment remains subdued.

For investors, the appeal lies in the protocol's alignment between usage and valuation.

For traders accustomed to chasing large caps like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Hyperliquid represents a different playbook: real revenue, automatic buybacks, shrinking supply.

