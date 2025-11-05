Peter Schiff is calling doom again — but Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) chart might be setting up the comeback he didn't see coming. The world's largest cryptocurrency just slipped below $100,000, triggering a wave of panic selling and Schiff's predictable "told-you-so" tweets, yet one technical level suggests this drop could be the start of another leg higher.

Bitcoin Bears Have The Mic

Bitcoin's fall has been sharp — down nearly 17% this month and 20% off its October highs north of $126,000. Schiff wasted no time declaring that Bitcoin has "lost one-third of its value priced in gold" and is "about to surrender all of its 2025 gains." He's blaming whales, weak retail demand, and slowing ETF inflows — all fair concerns in a market gasping for liquidity amid a government shutdown.

But, BTC Chart Is Whispering Bullish

Still, the technicals tell a different story. Bitcoin is sitting right on its 50-week moving average, a line that's historically preceded massive rallies. The last two touches — September 2024 and April 2025 — saw Bitcoin surge 99% and 50%, respectively.

With BTC now hovering around $101,000, this could be another setup in disguise. Fundstrat's Sean Farrell still sees a path toward $150,000–$200,000 by year-end once liquidity tailwinds resume.

Investor Takeaway

Every cycle has its doubters, and Schiff's been calling Bitcoin's demise since before $10K. But if history's rhythm holds, the 50-week average isn't the start of a crash — it's the prelude to a breakout.

Schiff's narrative may dominate the headlines, but the chart, as always, has the last word.

