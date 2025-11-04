Bitcoin Drowns Below $100,000; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Fall: Analytics Firm Says Many Still 'Buying Dips With Confidence'

Leading cryptocurrencies sank deeper into misery on Tuesday, while stocks also closed down.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -7.06% $99,477.87 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-12.48% $3,183.64 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -8.72% $2.13 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -9.94% $150.48 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% $0.1579

Crypto Liquidations Top $2 Billion

Bitcoin crashed below $100,000 for the first time since early May, a sharp U-turn from its all-time highs only a month ago. The apex cryptocurrency’s trading volume surged 47% in the last 24 hours to a whopping $111 billion.

Bitcoin’s drop caused tremors across the market, with Ethereum plummeting over 12% and nearly sinking below $3,000. XRP and Dogecoin fell 8.72% and 6.65%, respectively.

A liquidation tsunami swept across the market, wiping off more than $2 billion in the last 24 hours. Long liquidations accounted for $1.70 billion.

Bitcoin's open interest plummeted 6% in the last 24 hours, while funds locked in Ethereum derivatives dropped by over 18%.

Interestingly, over 72% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were betting on the asset’s bullish recovery.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Momentum (MMT ) +319.89% $2.06 DeAgentAI (AIA)

+127.06% $2.69 Giggle Fund (GIGGLE ) +67.12% $100.88





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.31 trillion, collapsing by 6.52% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Pressured By Palantir’s Decline

Stocks declined on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 251.44 points, or 0.53%, to end at 47,085.24. The S&P 500 fell 1.17% to close at 6,771.55, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed down 2.04% at 23,348.64.

The downsides came as Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) shares tumbled nearly 8% despite the company's strong quarterly results.

Meanwhile, spot gold traded up 0.26% to $3,942.97, while the U.S. dollar index rose to a three-month high.

Analyst Expects BTC To Trade In This Range In Near Term

Lacie Zhang, Research Analyst at Bitget Wallet, said in a note to Benzinga that Bitcoin could trade within a $94,000–$118,000 range in the near term

"The lower bound represents a healthy retracement zone consistent with subdued ETF inflows, while the upper range reflects a measured recovery below the October high near $125,000," Zhang added.

The analyst projected Ethereum to fluctuate between $3,000 and $4,400.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment noticed a sharp increase in bearish social media commentary on Bitcoin and Ethereum, which has historically preceded market bottoms and relief rallies.

"Bitcoin’s drop to $98,900 and Ethereum’s to $3,090 may have your timeline showing fellow traders left in shambles. But social data indicates there are still many buying dips with confidence," Santiment said.

Photo Courtesy: vinnstock on Shutterstock.com

