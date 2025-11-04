Bitcoin, Ethereum Disappoint, But Did You Catch This Privacy Token's 70% Rally?

Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) exploded on Monday, extending its winning streak in an otherwise downtrending cryptocurrency market.

DASH Rallies While Other Cryptos Struggle

The Layer-1 cryptocurrency soared 70% in the last 24 hours, reaching values not seen since January 2022.

DASH's trading volume spiked 32% to $1.38 billion, suggesting high liquidity and buying pressure.

The token was the market's biggest gainer in the 24-hour period, shrugging off the declines in blue-chip currencies, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

With the latest surge, DASH extended its weekly returns to over 187%, far outpacing other tokens in the market.

Capital Rotation Into Privacy Coins?

DASH, a Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fork, was launched in 2014 as a payment method with a privacy focus.

As outlined in its whitepaper, DASH aims to improve upon Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by offering enhanced privacy features.

DASH's rally was spurred by a broader interest in privacy-focused coins, with the total market capitalization for such assets increasing 6% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DASH was exchanging hands at $146.54, up 70% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

