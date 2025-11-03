XRP Plunges 5% — A Break Below $2.38 Could Unleash A 25% Crash

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 5% to $2.38 as traders warned that a break below could trigger a deeper sell-off toward $1.80.

Technical Breakdown Nears Key Inflection Zone

XRP Price Action (Source: TradingView)

XRP's daily structure shows accelerating weakness, with the token trading below its 20-day EMA at $2.52 and 50-day EMA at $2.70.

Multiple rejections from the $2.85 Supertrend resistance have reinforced the bearish tone, while price remains capped under the descending trendline of its long-term triangle.

The $2.38–$2.40 zone now serves as the final major support — a level repeatedly tested since August.

A clean break below it could confirm a bearish continuation toward $1.80, where the next strong demand cluster sits.

XRP must recover above $2.70 to regain momentum and re-enter the broader consolidation range near $3.00.

Spot Outflows Reflect Persistent Selling Pressure

XRP Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

According to Coinglass data, XRP recorded about $28.7 million in net outflows on Monday — one of its largest single-day outflows in weeks.

The steady red netflow bars throughout October highlight consistent selling by spot traders and long-term holders reducing exposure.

Derivatives Metrics Show Diverging Sentiment

XRP Derivative Analysis (Source: Coinglass)

Futures activity spiked 86.9% to $6.45 billion, indicating heightened volatility and speculation.

Yet open interest fell 2.4%, suggesting liquidations or offsetting short exposure.

The Binance long/short ratio of 2.88 shows traders still betting on upside, while options volume surged nearly 188%.

Roughly $7.8 million in long liquidations occurred over 12 hours as XRP tested lower trendline supports, confirming leveraged positions are being flushed.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock