XRP Drops 5% To $2.40: Can Spot XRP ETFs Save The Bull Run?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has dropped by 5% to $2.40 as hopes for a major rebound rests on the approval of spot XRP ETFs.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.40 $144.6 billion -8.2% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $107,868.78 $2.15 trillion -6.3% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,714.89 $448.4 billion -10.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warned XRP may retest the $2.25 support amid current weakness.

Javon Marks reiterated his bullish long-term outlook, recalling XRP's 570% surge from $0.49 to $3.35 in the past cycle and predicting it could now outperform Bitcoin by 600% in the next move higher.

Statistics: According to Whale Alert, 500 million XRP (≈$1.2 billion) were unlocked from Ripple's escrow, along with two additional releases of 300 million and 200 million XRP, totaling nearly $2.4 billion in liquidity.

This may be Ripple's effort to stabilize market conditions amid increased selling pressure.

Community News: Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, stated that the first spot XRP ETFs could launch within two weeks, marking a historic milestone following Ripple's recent legal victory against the SEC.

The approval would symbolize a shift toward friendlier U.S. crypto regulation and could ignite renewed institutional interest in XRP.

