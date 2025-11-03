XRP Ripple


XRP Drops 5% To $2.40: Can Spot XRP ETFs Save The Bull Run?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has dropped by 5% to $2.40 as hopes for a major rebound rests on the approval of spot XRP ETFs.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warned XRP may retest the $2.25 support amid current weakness.

Javon Marks reiterated his bullish long-term outlook, recalling XRP's 570% surge from $0.49 to $3.35 in the past cycle and predicting it could now outperform Bitcoin by 600% in the next move higher.

Statistics: According to Whale Alert, 500 million XRP (≈$1.2 billion) were unlocked from Ripple's escrow, along with two additional releases of 300 million and 200 million XRP, totaling nearly $2.4 billion in liquidity.

This may be Ripple's effort to stabilize market conditions amid increased selling pressure.

Community News: Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, stated that the first spot XRP ETFs could launch within two weeks, marking a historic milestone following Ripple's recent legal victory against the SEC.

The approval would symbolize a shift toward friendlier U.S. crypto regulation and could ignite renewed institutional interest in XRP.

Image: Shutterstock

