Shiba Inu Plunges 6% But Burn Rate Soars 958%: What Is Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down another 6% but is seeing growing recognition from major players, with T. Rowe Price filing for the first U.S. Spot Shiba Inu ETF.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9639 $5.7 billion -7.6% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1746 $26.5 billion -14% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 6118 $2.6 billion -15%

Trader Notes: Javon Marks highlighted a bullish divergence in Shiba Inu performance against Bitcoin, suggesting a potential breakout setup that could drive hundreds of percent in upside.

Statistics: The burn rate spiked by 957.9% in the past 24 hours, with 11.3 million SHIB permanently removed from circulation, according to Shibburn data.

Community News: Grayscale's latest Market Byte officially listed Shiba Inu under the Consumer & Culture crypto sector in the FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sectors framework, recognizing it as a leading project shaping community, culture, and entertainment in the crypto space.

Grayscale described SHIB as a dog-based meme coin with real economic value and digital collectible properties.

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain, rolled out a major security upgrade aimed at enhancing decentralization and reducing single-point-of-failure risks.

The network continues to show robust activity with over 1.5 billion transactions, 300,000 total accounts, and 272.7 million wallet addresses.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock