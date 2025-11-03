Many,Of,Shiba,Inu,Coins,(shib),Are,On,Wooden,Blocks
November 3, 2025 8:06 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Plunges 6% But Burn Rate Soars 958%: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down another 6% but is seeing growing recognition from major players, with T. Rowe Price filing for the first U.S. Spot Shiba Inu ETF.

Trader Notes: Javon Marks highlighted a bullish divergence in Shiba Inu performance against Bitcoin, suggesting a potential breakout setup that could drive hundreds of percent in upside.

Statistics: The burn rate spiked by 957.9% in the past 24 hours, with 11.3 million SHIB permanently removed from circulation, according to Shibburn data.

Community News: Grayscale's latest Market Byte officially listed Shiba Inu under the Consumer & Culture crypto sector in the FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sectors framework, recognizing it as a leading project shaping community, culture, and entertainment in the crypto space.

Grayscale described SHIB as a dog-based meme coin with real economic value and digital collectible properties.

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain, rolled out a major security upgrade aimed at enhancing decentralization and reducing single-point-of-failure risks.

The network continues to show robust activity with over 1.5 billion transactions, 300,000 total accounts, and 272.7 million wallet addresses.

Image: Shutterstock

SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000010-5.22%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1742-6.55%
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe - United States dollar
$0.000006-9.24%
