Shiba Inu Plunges 6% But Burn Rate Soars 958%: What Is Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down another 6% but is seeing growing recognition from major players, with T. Rowe Price filing for the first U.S. Spot Shiba Inu ETF.
Trader Notes: Javon Marks highlighted a bullish divergence in Shiba Inu performance against Bitcoin, suggesting a potential breakout setup that could drive hundreds of percent in upside.
Statistics: The burn rate spiked by 957.9% in the past 24 hours, with 11.3 million SHIB permanently removed from circulation, according to Shibburn data.
Community News: Grayscale's latest Market Byte officially listed Shiba Inu under the Consumer & Culture crypto sector in the FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sectors framework, recognizing it as a leading project shaping community, culture, and entertainment in the crypto space.
Grayscale described SHIB as a dog-based meme coin with real economic value and digital collectible properties.
Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain, rolled out a major security upgrade aimed at enhancing decentralization and reducing single-point-of-failure risks.
The network continues to show robust activity with over 1.5 billion transactions, 300,000 total accounts, and 272.7 million wallet addresses.
