Dogecoin Tanks 7%, But Technical Analysis Says It's Not Quite Over Yet

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has crashed 7% overnight, but technical analysis suggests the drop may provide a buy opportunity for daring traders.

DOGE Hits Multi-Month Lows Amid Market Pressure

The decline follows intensified selling across the crypto market as the Federal Reserve signaled it may delay rate cuts, boosting the U.S. dollar and dampening risk appetite.

DOGE Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Data from Coinglass shows Dogecoin outflows of about $20.69 million on Monday — the largest in months, reflecting sustained selling pressure across spot exchanges.

Technical Breakdown Marks Buy Zone

DOGE Price Action (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, DOGE price fell below its 20-day EMA ($0.195) and 50-day EMA ($0.210), confirming a breakdown from a symmetrical triangle structure.

The recent candle closed under the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement at $0.178, drawn from the October swing high at $0.271 to the $0.150 low.

Traders note that DOGE now sits between $0.168 and $0.175, a multi-month demand band last tested in early September.

RSI has slipped to 34.5, near oversold territory, suggesting that relief buying could emerge if support holds.

Previous instances of similar low-RSI conditions have triggered 20–30% recovery rallies within two weeks, raising hopes for a short-term bounce toward the 0.382 Fibonacci level at $0.196.

Also, a sustained move above $0.196 could shift short-term momentum toward the $0.210–$0.216 resistance zone, where the 50- and 100-day EMAs cluster.

Macro Shifts And Dollar Strength Pressure Risk Assets

The sell-off in Dogecoin coincided with a broader crypto market downturn as the Federal Reserve signaled that interest rates may stay higher for longer.

The stronger U.S. dollar has reduced risk appetite across speculative assets, while hawkish policy expectations have fueled defensive positioning among traders.

China's decision to end certain gold export tax rebates rippled through global markets, dampening sentiment in commodities and digital assets alike.

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) slip below $108,000 accelerated outflows across altcoins, amplifying volatility in high-beta names such as Dogecoin.

With both macro and technical forces converging, analysts believe the current range may represent a reset point for long-term accumulation if support holds.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock