Bitcoin Drops To $107,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Plummet Over 5%

Cryptocurrencies are down on Monday as total liquidations reached $493.6 million over the past 24 hours.

Spot ETFs saw continued outflows, with Bitcoin funds losing $191.6 million and Ethereum funds $98.2 million on Friday.

Red Monday, Green Week?

Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin's weekly chart remains strong, with the current consolidation appearing healthy, a green week could pave the way for new all-time highs.

Crypto trader Jelle added that despite bearish breakdown attempts, Bitcoin continues to form higher lows at key support, suggesting a possible "red Monday, green week" setup.

Ted Pillows highlighted that ETH is testing a crucial support zone, holding it could trigger a rally toward $4,000, while losing it risks a fall below $3,500.

Javon Marks reminded traders of his earlier call where XRP outperformed Bitcoin by over 243%, rising 570% from $0.49 to above $3.35. He now forecasts XRP could outperform BTC by over 600% this time, potentially driving another major price surge.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that Solana must reclaim the $200 level to confirm strength, which could open the path toward $260.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $107,598.55 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,717.64 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $175.68 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.40

The meme coin sector plunged 7.6% in the past 24 hours, with total valuation dropping below $60 billion to $56.9 billion. Cat-themed coins led the decline (-14.1%), followed by AI-based tokens (-10.6%) and Solana meme coins (-8%).

Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin could benefit from its ongoing rounding bottom formation on the higher time frame chart, if the pattern plays out, DOGE could potentially target as high as $4.14.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1733 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9619

