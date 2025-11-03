Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve A 'Good Idea,' Says Trezor CEO, But Highlights Typical 'Politicians' Talk'

Matej Zak, CEO of hardware wallet company Trezor, called President Donald Trump's decision to create a national Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reserve a "good idea," but expressed skepticism about the next steps.

Can Bitcoin Fix National Debt?

In an exclusive chat with Benzinga at the launch event for the company’s latest product, Trezor Safe 7, in Prague, Zak mentioned billionaire investor Ray Dalio's book titled "How Countries Go Broke," and shared the insights he gained from it.

"He [Ray Dalio] talks about countries having huge debts and mismanaging the debts, and printing more money, ultimately and increasing taxes and huge taxation," Zak stated. "And you read it and you’re like, well, Bitcoin fixes this."

"So I feel it's probably a good idea, though I’m not an economist," he added.

Bitcoin Will Rise No Matter Who Is The US Prez, Says Trezor CEO

Trump signed an executive order earlier this year to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, with a provision to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional BTC. However, little has come from the executive side since the order was signed.

On the lack of action, Zak said, "I don’t know what he’s going to do, obviously, but to me again it sounds like politicians’ talk."

The CEO also sought to delink Bitcoin from politics, stating that the apex cryptocurrency would rise regardless of whether Trump remains the U.S. president.

‘Budget‑Neutral Options’ To Buy BTC

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated earlier that the government would not buy additional BTC and expressed "doubt" about revaluing gold certificates, but later signaled that budget‑neutral options to expand the reserve were being considered.

The government holds 198,021 BTC, worth approximately $24.17 billion, according to on-chain analytics firm Arkham, with the majority seized from criminal and civil forfeiture proceedings.

Trump previously suggested that the nation's debt burden, currently surpassing $38 trillion, could be paid off with Bitcoin. However, analysts caution that the market valuation required to match such levels is astronomical, and converting that value into actual dollars could destabilize global markets.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $107,539.28, down 2.50% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

