Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao's Purchase Of Token Sends It Soaring By 12%: Binance Founder Says He Buys And Holds, Doesn't Trade

Decentralized exchange token Aster (ASTER) rallied sharply Sunday after Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao disclosed that he bought some using his own money.

CZ took to X to give a "full disclosure" about his ASTER investments.

"I just bought some Aster today, using my own money, on Binance," the former Binance CEO said. "I am not a trader. I buy and hold."

In response, the token surged by over 12% over the last 24 hours, with trading volume skyrocketing 852% to $2.53 billion.

ASTER bucked the declines in high-profile cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

CZ has frequently mentioned the BNB Chain-based token in X posts and voiced optimism about its growth potential.

In the screenshot he attached in the latest disclosure, his account held 2,09 million ASTER tokens, worth $2.25 million at current prices.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ASTER was exchanging hands at $1.08, up 12.82% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BNB traded down 3.83% at $1,047 at last check.

Photo: oekka.k on Shutterstock.com

