November 2, 2025 9:15 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fall As 'Fear' Sentiment Persists: Analyst Says BTC Will Be In 'Good Territory' For New High In November If...

Leading cryptocurrencies dive while stock futures rose on Sunday, in the wake of the U.S.-China trade truce.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-0.32%$109,694.39
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		-0.56%$3,850.69
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         -0.24%$2.49
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         +0.74%$186.70
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         -1.61%$0.1835

BTC, ETH End October Down

Bitcoin continued to oscillate between $109,500 and $111,000, while trading volume surged 50% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum bulls faced to push the second-largest cryptocurrency above $4,000, even as volume spiked 38%.

The two assets capped October on a weaker note, with Bitcoin down 3.69% and Ethereum down 7%. The apex cryptocurrency ended the month in the red for the first time since 2019.

Over $170 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with long positions accounting for the majority.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.42% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 65% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were long as of this writing.

"Fear" sentiment continued to dominate the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Dash (DASH )    +26.98%$91.51
Aster (ASTER)    
               		+25.06%$1.20
Internet Computer (ICP )          +20.96%$4.12

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.69 trillion, shrinking by 0.49% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Futures Rally

Stock futures edged higher overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 135 points, or 0.28%, as of 7:48 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.34%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.42%.

The market is coming off a healthy October, with the S&P 500 and the  tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.65% and 4.26%, respectively.

The U.S. and China agreed to a trade deal last week following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. Markets and analysts, however, treated the outcome as a tactical truce rather than a strategic reset, noting frictions over technology and industrial policy.

Brutal Reversal Incoming For BTC?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez spotted a broadening top pattern on Bitcoin’s chart, a bearish formation indicated by diverging trend lines and increasing price volatility.

"If this is indeed a broadening top, we could see a new all-time high first, followed by a brutal reversal," the analyst predicted. "Bitcoin might not be done yet!"

Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin needs to break above $112,000 to be in "good territory" to target a new all-time high in November.

