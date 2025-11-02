Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fall As 'Fear' Sentiment Persists: Analyst Says BTC Will Be In 'Good Territory' For New High In November If...

Leading cryptocurrencies dive while stock futures rose on Sunday, in the wake of the U.S.-China trade truce.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.32% $109,694.39 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-0.56% $3,850.69 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -0.24% $2.49 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +0.74% $186.70 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -1.61% $0.1835

BTC, ETH End October Down

Bitcoin continued to oscillate between $109,500 and $111,000, while trading volume surged 50% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum bulls faced to push the second-largest cryptocurrency above $4,000, even as volume spiked 38%.

The two assets capped October on a weaker note, with Bitcoin down 3.69% and Ethereum down 7%. The apex cryptocurrency ended the month in the red for the first time since 2019.

Over $170 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with long positions accounting for the majority.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.42% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 65% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were long as of this writing.

"Fear" sentiment continued to dominate the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Dash (DASH ) +26.98% $91.51 Aster (ASTER)

+25.06% $1.20 Internet Computer (ICP ) +20.96% $4.12





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.69 trillion, shrinking by 0.49% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Futures Rally

Stock futures edged higher overnight Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 135 points, or 0.28%, as of 7:48 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.34%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.42%.

The market is coming off a healthy October, with the S&P 500 and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.65% and 4.26%, respectively.

The U.S. and China agreed to a trade deal last week following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. Markets and analysts, however, treated the outcome as a tactical truce rather than a strategic reset, noting frictions over technology and industrial policy.

Brutal Reversal Incoming For BTC?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez spotted a broadening top pattern on Bitcoin’s chart, a bearish formation indicated by diverging trend lines and increasing price volatility.

"If this is indeed a broadening top, we could see a new all-time high first, followed by a brutal reversal," the analyst predicted. "Bitcoin might not be done yet!"

Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin needs to break above $112,000 to be in "good territory" to target a new all-time high in November.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: